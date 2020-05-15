Novitec’s Lamborghini Huracan Evo is Simply Irresistible!

The Lamborghini Huracan Evo is easily one of the most exciting supercars in the world right now, but when the brilliant team from Novitec decided to sprinkle some magic dust on it, they’ve managed to make this car even more extreme, taking it closer to perfection with enhanced aerodynamics and an extra dose of sportiness.

Specially developed in the wind tunnel, the new body kit includes a redesigned front blade, with two-piece extensions, new rocker panels, a massive rear wing, hood scoops and other small elements that take this supercar’s downforce to new levels. The carbon fiber add-ons will be available in either naked carbon or any other color to match or stand out from the car’s body.

Novitec’s Lamborghini Huracan Evo also received a brand new set of forged wheels from Vossen, that could be ordered in three different versions. They’re all sized 9×20-inch up front and 12.5×21-inch in the back, and wrapped in high performance 245/30 and 325/25 Pirelli P Zero tires.

But the upgrades didn’t stop at the new wheel and tire combo. Novitec also replaced the sport springs on this Huracan Evo, lowering its ride height by about 1.4 inches (35mm) and the best thing is that they’ve also installed an aftermarket exhaust system that makes the V8 “scream” from every cylinder.

The exhaust is available in stainless steel or Inconel, with carbon and stainless steel tailpipes that can be also adapted to the stock exhaust, if you don’t want this car to be so loud. Inside the cockpit, the German tuner can personalize the interior of this beauty as you wish, with an assortment of premium leathers and Alcantara.

The 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V8 on the Huracan Evo remains stock, which means this supercar has 631 HP and 600 Nm of torque. That’s more than enough for a lightning fast 0 to 62 mph (0-100 km/h) time of just 2.9 seconds and to reach a top speed that goes beyond 202 mph (325 km/h).

We don’t have any word on pricing yet, but if you already afford to buy a Huracan EVO, that starts at $261,274 in the US, we’re pretty sure you won’t have any problem getting this upgrade package from Novitec. Actually, most people assume that everyone who buys an exotic car has briefcases full of cash. That’s not exactly the case.

We all dream of being able to get behind the steering wheel of a supercar and this Huracan EVO will probably haunt my dreams tonight.