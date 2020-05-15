Vintage Electric Takes Retro Charm to New Levels with the 2020 Cafe

Vintage Electric recently introduced the latest version of its classically styled Café Class 3 pedal-assist electric bike, with the same retro-futuristic charm and a brand new proprietary drivetrain. Designed with optimal performance in mind, the 2020 Café stands out from any other pedal-assist e-bikes, offering the smoothest ride possible and impressive performances.

The bike’s versatile design keeps all the distinct Vintage Café details, with bespoke finishes like supple leather handles, an all new wood inlay, that’s made from either maple or walnut, 29-inch Aero double wall rims wrapped in Schwalbe Fat Frank tires and a curvy chromium-molybdenum alloy steel frame that will surely turn a lot of heads on the streets.

The new Vintage 2020 Cafe comes in two lovely colorways: Golden Gate Red or Skyline Bronze, each of them inspired by the beautiful scenery in Northern California. The bike will also be available in three sizes, so it’s probably perfect for any member of your family.

Vintage Electric equipped this ebike with all the latest upgrades in technology, including the brand new 2020 Vintorque™ Drivetrain that will help you get to 28 mph (45 km/h) without breaking a sweat. The fancy-sounding drivetrain technology has a five-level pedal assist input, available via thumb throttle selection.

The 2020 Cafe boasts a Bluetooth-enabled controller that ensures frictionless integration between all the components and the company’s “most finely tuned torque sensor ever” to pump up performance and deliver power exactly when it’s needed from the top of the line 750-watt rear hub motor.

The bike comes with a removable 500 watt-hour battery, positioned at the center of the beautifully designed frame. On a single full charge, you can expect to go between 20 and 60 miles (32-96 km), depending on your riding style. Another interesting feature of the new Vintage Cafe is the modern ride display, located on the handlebar, that shows things like battery status and speed.

Vintage Electric’s undeniably attractive 2020 Cafe is already up for grabs, with pricing set at $3,995.