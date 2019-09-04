Novitec Takes the McLaren 720S Spider To The Next Level

The McLaren 720S Spider is easily one of the world’s most amazing convertibles, but for some people “amazing” is not enough and that’s where the brilliant people from Novitec come in. They’ve decided to release an aftermarket package for the 720S Spider that includes even more power and a few visual updates as well, making sure you’ll get the most out of this supercar.

First, they’ve managed to tune the car’s twin turbocharged V8 engine to develop 806 PS (795 HP) and 878 Nm of torque, a solid bump from the standard 720 PS (710 bhp) and 770 Nm of torque. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h (0-62 mph) takes place in just 2.7 seconds (0.2 seconds faster than the standard model), while top speed is now 346 km/h (215 mph), just a little bit faster than the factory 720S.

Next, the 720S Spider received a custom front spoiler, with a front blade and side flaps, that help reduce front-axle lift at high speeds. Novitec also added forged carbon inserts on the car’s headlights, forged carbon housings for the mirrors, new side air intakes, a custom rear wing and a rear spoiler lip, the N-Largo trunk lid, carbon rocker panels, plus a carbon diffuser and carbon side panels for the rear bumper.

This McLaren 720S Spider also sits on a new set of seven double-spoke forged wheels from Vossen, sized 20″ up front and 21″ in the back. Customers will be able to choose between 72 different colors for the wheels, and go for a brushed or polished look too. If you don’t like this set too much, you could also get an MC1 forged alloy wheel set, with five pairs of spokes.

Besides all these power and visual upgrades, Novitec also equipped this 720S Spider with a new high performance exhaust system that apparently improves the throttle response as well. The custom exhaust comes with two 95mm tailpipes that could get a polished stainless or a matte black finish, an exhaust that will be available with or without controlled exhaust flaps.

Inside the cockpit, buyers could get their dream interior from Novitec, with exquisite leathers, Alcantara, carbon detailing and many other options and an unlimited variety of colors up for grabs.