La Jolla’s Iconic Razor House Sells for a Cool $20.8 Million

The inspiration for Iron Man’s incredible home, The Razor House, has been sold for a cool $20.8 million just a few days ago, making it the most expensive home sale in the affluent area of La Jolla, California this year.

The incredible cliff hanging, ocean-facing property was designed by the acclaimed architect Wallace E. Cunningham and it was initially listed for sale at $30 million last summer, so this was definitely a great price. And it seems Grammy-winning singer Alicia Keys is the lucky new owner of this modernist gem, that’s located near the Torrey Pines Golf Course, the La Jolla Playhouse and the Del Mar Racetrack.

You might think the Razor House is called like that after the radical angles of its design, but this fantastic home was actually named after one of the local natural monuments – the Razor Point.

The strikingly modern home before you was built from white polished concrete, featuring functional steel supports and floor to ceiling glass walls, mixed together in a cantilevered design that takes full advantage of the breathtaking panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean and the wonderful landscape surrounding the property.

This residence is fitted with a state-of-the-art home automation system that allows you to control almost everything, from lighting, heating and window shades to music or video distribution systems, straight from your iPad. Speaking of heating and energy, this home also comes with radiant heat and forced air cooling and there’s even a back up generator in case there’s a power outage.

The iconic Razor House has 10,240 sq. ft of living space and features two master suites, two guest bedrooms, four full sized baths and two half baths, two steam rooms (with showers), a fully equipped gym, a rooftop spa and an outdoor BBQ.

There’s also a detached multi-leveled guest house that offers another 1,301 sq. ft and comes with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, each of them with separate entries on different levels.

Aside from all these, the Razor house comes with a jaw dropping 5,100 cu. ft. infinity swimming pool, a lovely home theater that’s equipped with acoustically treated walls and ceilings, curved multi-aspect ratio screen and an HD digital projector, and an underground garage that can house more than 4 cars.

Did we mention the glass elevator that goes from the subterranean garage all the way up to the rooftop terrace? What more can you ask for?