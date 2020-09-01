Nonstop flight from LA to Moscow with Bombardier’s new Business Jet

With a 5,900 nautical miles range, 700 over its competition, the new Bombardier Global 5500 has already entered into service. This stunning business jet boasts a top speed of Mach 0.9 and the ability to get from Sao Paulo to Paris or Los Angeles to Moscow without a layover.

After getting out of the Bombardier manufacturing facility in Wichita, Kansas, the first Global 5500 business jet has been delivered to an “undisclosed customer”. Besides its top speed and huge range given by the Rolls Royce Pearl engines, the jet also has an optimized wing with re-profiled trailing edge for a smoother flight.

But that’s not all. The new 5500 can also brag with having the widest cabin in its class, measuring 7’11”, with a height of 6’2″ and 40’9″ in length. The number of seats for the first unit has been kept privat at the request of the customer, but the generic information is that it can take up to 16 passengers on board.

Among the technologies available on board for the comfort of its passengers, there’s a Pũr Air filtration system, said to eliminate 99.99 percent of allergens, pathogens and viruses and provide clean air into the cabin every 90 seconds. There’s also a 4K entertainment system, complete with media center, HDMI and WiFi. The interior also comes with patented Nuage seating with its unique deep-recline function.

Coming in the aid of pilots, there’s the Bombardier Vision flight deck with overlay infrared and synthetic terrain imagery for easy landings in tough conditions.