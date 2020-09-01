Follow Us

Type to search

Nonstop flight from LA to Moscow with Bombardier’s new Business Jet

bombardier global 5500 1

With a 5,900 nautical miles range, 700 over its competition, the new Bombardier Global 5500 has already entered into service. This stunning business jet boasts a top speed of Mach 0.9 and the ability to get from Sao Paulo to Paris or Los Angeles to Moscow without a layover.

After getting out of the Bombardier manufacturing facility in Wichita, Kansas, the first Global 5500 business jet has been delivered to an “undisclosed customer”. Besides its top speed and huge range given by the Rolls Royce Pearl engines, the jet also has an optimized wing with re-profiled trailing edge for a smoother flight.

bombardier global 5500 2

But that’s not all. The new 5500 can also brag with having the widest cabin in its class, measuring 7’11”, with a height of 6’2″ and 40’9″ in length. The number of seats for the first unit has been kept privat at the request of the customer, but the generic information is that it can take up to 16 passengers on board.

Among the technologies available on board for the comfort of its passengers, there’s a Pũr Air filtration system, said to eliminate 99.99 percent of allergens, pathogens and viruses and provide clean air into the cabin every 90 seconds. There’s also a 4K entertainment system, complete with media center, HDMI and WiFi. The interior also comes with patented Nuage seating with its unique deep-recline function.

bombardier global 5500 3

Coming in the aid of pilots, there’s the Bombardier Vision flight deck with overlay infrared and synthetic terrain imagery for easy landings in tough conditions.

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might Also Like

Aman Private Jet 1
Aman’s New Private Jet Will Take You to Any of Their Incredible Resorts
bombardier global 6500 business jet 1
The New Bombardier Global 6500 Business Jet Will Soon Enter Service
Bombardier Global 7500
Flying has Never Looked Better: An Insider’s Look at the new Bombardier Global 7500!
Bombardier 1
Bombardier Takes Over The Skies With Two New Business Jets

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Let’s Connect
luxatic banner
REVIEWS

Next Up

Lamborghini 63, the brand new Tecnomar hyper yacht will amaze you

Widely regarded as one of the world's most influential luxury blogs, Luxatic.com engages the finest connoisseurs with the content that speaks to their passions.


From the newest supercars, amazing yachts, luxury homes and exquisite watches, to high-end hotels and resorts from all over the world and the latest trends in technology and fashion.

Contact

Do you want to be featured on Luxatic.com? For partnerships, advertising or media inquiries, you can always contact us at

contact[@]luxatic[.]com

luxury jet
© 2020 Luxatic - Luxury Lifestyle at its Finest. All rights reserved.