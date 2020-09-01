Follow Us

Lamborghini 63, the brand new Tecnomar hyper yacht will amaze you

Bringing together values from both the boating and the supercar worlds, Lamborghini and Tecnomar, part of The Italian Sea Group, have recently gotten into a new exciting partnership, which has spawn the brand new sports yacht Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63. This gorgeous yacht comes with all the performance, quality and comfort you might expect from such a vessel, and then some.

Expected to roll out of the Tecnomar shed and become part of its motor yacht fleet at the beginning of 2021, the Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 is a reference to Lamborghini’s 1963 foundation and will be limited to only 63 units.

Some of the yacht’s features have been inspired by Lamborghini’s mid-engine hybrid supercar, the Sián (‘flash of lightning’ in Italian), the first electrified Lamborghini to exceed the speed of 220mph. The yacht boasts a dynamic ultralight design. It weighs 24 tons and comes equipped with two twin MAN V12 engines with a total output of 4,000hp, pushing the vessel to a max speed of 60 knots.

The superb silhouette of the new Tecnomar sports yacht has been achieved due to the high-performance hull developed using fluid dynamics. The beautiful hardtop also adds to the aerodynamic performance and the bow lights draw inspiration from the Third MIllennium concept car and the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37.

As for the construction, only high-end materials were used, combined with Italian-speciality craftsmanship for the interior of the yacht that remind of the automotive world, with clean lines, superb color combinations and hexagonal shapes.

The main cabin stands apart with its automotive-style. With a special Lamborghini-style driver seat and carbon fibre which dresses the cabin and all its navigation and monitoring systems, you’re constantly reminded that you’re behind the driving wheel of a high-performance sea machine.

Oh, and let’s not forget about the iconic “Start & Stop” button.

