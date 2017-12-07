Nobu Hotel Miami Beach Speaks For Itself

What could be bad about enjoying a vacation in Miami Beach? Sure, some of you might be concerned about accommodations and services, which is where we come in; and today we’d like to present you one of the newest five-star hotels in this wonderful part of the world.

The high-end Nobu Hotel blends contemporary Japanese architecture with a breathtaking oceanfront setting, bringing a new touch of style to this lively city. Offering 206 guest rooms and suites, decorated with Japanese-inspired touches, black and white photography of Japanese landscapes, wood furniture, and charming lantern-style lighting, this hotel will easily impress anyone who crosses its doors.

Of course, there’s more to the Japanese culture than that, but this seems like a good place to start discovering this incredible culture.

Potentially one of the hottest places to dine in Miami right now, the signature Nobu Restaurant benefits from Chef Nobu Matsuhisa’s expertise and unique Japanese-fusion cuisine, while the newly updated Lobby Bar offers hand-crafted drinks with live music and DJs. Are you still concerned about anything else? Well, you shouldn’t be, as the hotel’s magical spa should help you forget about all your worries.

Complete with a scrub bar, saunas, and plunge pools, Spa Eden Roc also comes with panoramic views of the open water, thanks to the lovely spa terrace. World class service and an extraordinary atmosphere all around is exactly what will be waiting for you the minute you will arrive here. Did you start packing already?