Rosetti Superyachts & Rolls Royce Marine Imagined This Stunning Yacht Concept

Rosetti Marino, a well known Italian shipbuilder specialized in the construction of passenger ferries, offshore supply vessels and tugboats, has recently announced its entry to the superyacht market. That’s how Rosetti Superyachts has been born, and this is their very first project, an incredible expedition-style yacht concept, developed in collaboration with Rolls Royce Marine.

Featuring designs by Tommaso Spadolini, this 85-meter superyacht was inspired by support and explorer vessels that need to operate around the clock in all weather conditions, although this stunning expedition concept will also show off several impressive amenities and luxurious vibes throughout.

Rosetti Superyachts’ first concept will cater to eight guests across four double cabins, while the full beam owner’s suite, with a private lounge, study and special access to the open foredeck with a small pool, is meant to put a smile on the owner’s face.

Available in two versions, this eye catching vessel also packs a lovely salon aft, that will be the best place to entertain your guests, thanks to a media room and/or a sky lounge; the helipad might be also a good way to impress people, while the lounge can be replaced by a helicopter hangar.

The naval architects at Rolls-Royce Marine aimed for optimal efficiency before coming up with the final draft of this design, while four MTU 16V 4000 engines were chosen to put this vessel in motion. Able to reach a top speed of 20 knots and a cruising speed of 15 knots, this vessel is way cooler than it might let you believe.