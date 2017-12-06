The BMW i8 Roadster is a Dream Come True For Some of Us

BMW’s uber cool hybrid sports car has just received a drool inducing Roadster iteration, as well as an upgraded coupe sibling that will make your day a lot more interesting. The 2018 BMW i8 is focused around the same impressive plug-in hybrid powertrain, housed within an aluminum chassis and a carbon-fiber monotube. However, you are now able to enjoy a higher capacity battery and a bit more power.

More is always better, we know that already, and BMW has made sure that the 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder develops 231 ponies while the electric motor puts out 143 hp. This means a total of 374 hp, that enables the i8 to do 0 to 60 mph in 4.2 seconds; top speeds still remains 155 mph, but unless you’re driving on the Autobahn, you don’t need more, right?

As mentioned, the battery pack has been upgraded to 34 Ah and 11.6 kWh, that will allow the BMW to reach speeds of up to 65 mph while powered by electricity alone. By the way, the all-electric range is up to a decent 34 miles. It might not be as impressive as a Tesla, but that folding soft-top makes you forget about any other vehicle, even though the rear seats are gone.

The roof can raise and lower in just 15 seconds at speeds of up to 31 mph. Thinking about the value of comfort and an enjoyable ride, BMW engineers have also retuned the suspension system. while new sets of alloys were designed to reduce unsprung weight. Set to arrive in US showrooms near you by next spring, the BMW i8 Roadster seems to be lacking one thing: the grunt of petrol-powered madness.