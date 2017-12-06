T. Boone Pickens’ Mesa Vista Ranch listed for sale at $250 Million!

Back in the 1980s, American business magnate and financier T. Boone Pickens (or Thomas Boone Pickens Jr.) was a well known takeover operator and corporate raider, gaining a massive fortune in the process. Today he’s the chairman of the BP Capital Management hedge fund, with an astonishing net worth of over $500 million.

But he’s also the lucky owner of this slice of heaven in Texas, a jaw dropping 64,809-acre ranch called Mesa Vista, that could be your new home in the near future. That’s because the business magnate has decided to list it for sale at a mind boggling $250 million. Yup, you read that right. It’s 250. Million!

This incredible home is found in the Eastern Texas Panhandle, with the ranch covering 101 square miles of rivers, rolling hills, mesas, and many other natural wonders. This wild man-made oasis – yes, it does sound odd – boasts a two-story pub, a nine-hole golf course, a dog kennel, a chapel, an art gallery, and even a private airport.

If you’re not impressed yet, please take a closer look at the charming 33,000-square-foot main lodge, which includes a mesmerizing great room with two fireplaces, a library with a spiral staircase, a wine cellar, a commercial kitchen, and a even 30-seat movie theater. There’s also a lake house, a gatehouse, and a 6,000-square-foot family house that will have guests daydreaming in awe.

The Mesa Vista Ranch has been a labor of love, with good taste and many, many millions invested into this one-of-a-kind project. As such, one can only feel overwhelmed by the end result and imagine what it would be like to wake up to such scenery and luxury every single day. Oh, the beautiful life!