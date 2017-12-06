Salvatore Ferragamo’s Vara Rainbow Bags offer a Touch of Color and Style

Just in time for Christmas, Salvatore Ferragamo has a little suprise for every single fashionista out there, unveiling its new Vara Rainbow bags, that come with colorful shades and a refreshed geometric design, which make them way more beautiful than anyone expected. The prices are really good too, but that’s another part of the story.

Adding a new twist on the brand’s iconic Vara Bow ornament, these stylish rainbow bags also come with a small zip pocket, that feels like a cool surprise. I mean, who expects a super chic fashion accessory like one of these bags to be extremely practical as well? Not me, that’s for sure.

Compact and easy-to-carry, the new Salvatore Ferragamo Vara Rainbow Bags combine style and functionality in the best way possible. The bag’s exterior rainbow zip pocket leaves enough room for money and credit cards, while the main interior compartment caters to your phone’s needs and various personal items.

The Vara Rainbow bags will be available in calfskin leather in Bon Bon Pink, Opal, Begonia, and Black, as well as Lipstick Red patent leather. They also come with a lovely chain shoulder strap that can be doubled up or let go, and for a price-tag of around $1,390 this stylish fashion statement seems to be well worth the attention.

The quality and workmanship are definitely worth way more than that and the company’s colorful Hollywood origins seem to be reflected in the vivid attitude of this line.