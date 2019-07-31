Natra Bintan is Tribute Portfolio’s First Tented Concept Resort

Natra Bintan is a spectacular tented concept resort recently opened by Marriott International’s newest collection brand, Tribute Portfolio. Nestled on the Bintan Island in the beautiful Riau Archipelago of Indonesia, the new resort features 100 tents with private patios and gardens, rainforest showers and various other luxury amenities spread around in the lush tropical greenery of the island.

The Crystal Lagoon, Southeast Asia’s largest man made seawater lagoon, houses the Natra Bintan resort, so guests can enjoy myriad of water sports and fun activities, from bumper boat rides to waterslides and wakeboarding. There are also ATV’s to ride, trails to be hiked and private mangroves to be explored by kayak, so boredom is something unheard of there.

The tents of the Natra Bintan, designed with a safari theme, are all in the middle of untouched nature. Each one of them spreads on 40 square meters and comes with a lush garden and an outdoor patio, air conditioning and a four-poster bed. The design is modern and the amenities are more than you’d need there.

For eating and drinking, the resort features Pation, its signature all-day dining restaurant, which serves local and international dishes and various special requests like barbecue dinners. Right next to it sits an alfresco bar lounge, perfect for relaxation and trying delicious refreshing drinks.

For the opening, Natra Bintan offers an all-inclusive package featuring unique destinations and experiences, perfect for those who long to see the open world.