Dolce & Gabbana Just Listed Their Sicilian Villa for $7.3 Million

docle & gabbana sicilian villa 1

The legendary duo behind the renowned fashion house Dolce & Gabbana, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, have recently listed their stunning Sicilian Villa for a good $7.3 million. Located on the volcanic island of Stromboli, this charming property features a superb seafront location on a cliff face offering astonishing views of the Mediterranean Sea.

The summer house is comprised of no less than seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms and it’s more like a wonderful showcase of the particular style of the iconic designers and their fashion brand. Its rustic exterior doesn’t betray the colorful and posh interior, but it’s equally appealing.

Despite the fact that it’s located in the somewhat protected northeastern part of the island, the villa sits right in the shadow of the 3,000 feet high active volcano, and that might pose a challenge for selling the property. Sure, the sight is stunning, there’s no doubt about it, but the regularity with which the volcano has erupted in the last 2,000 years might push away some of the potential buyers.

docle & gabbana sicilian villa 9

The home has 5,382 square feet of luxurious relaxing space, with wide open outdoor terraces offering superb sunrise sights, surrounded by lemon trees and a short walk away from the beach and the sea. While the exterior seems basic, the interior is a different story.

Italian tin-glazed Majolica pottery hand painted by locals covering the walls and floors, colorful and texture rich rooms with heavy wooden antique armchairs, over-sized living areas with amazing hand-blown glass chandeliers in the most wacky colors you’ve ever seen and wood-beamed ceilings are just some of the highlights that await the new owner inside.

Dolce & Gabbana’s wild colors have spread around to the rooms, on sofas and bedspreads, cushions and lampshades, giving an eclectic look to the interior decor of the villa.

docle & gabbana sicilian villa 3

