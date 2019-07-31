How to Handle an Accident in Your Luxury Vehicle

Getting into a car accident with any vehicle is stressful, and in some cases, traumatic. If you’re driving a luxury vehicle when it happens, it can be even more so. Fortunately, most luxury vehicles are rated high in terms of safety, so you’ll generally be better protected than you would in a lower cost vehicle. However, you’ll also be dealing with more complex insurance considerations, and higher overall costs.

How you manage the accident after it happens can make a major difference in your ultimate results.

In the Wake of the Accident

In the immediate aftermath of the accident, there are a few strategies you’ll need to use to stay safe and maximize your chances of reasonable compensation:

Remain calm. Your first responsibility is to remain calm. If you take much pride in your vehicle and you know it’s heavily damaged, possibly beyond repair, you’ll probably be angry and frustrated, and you won’t be thinking clearly. This effect is exacerbated if you or someone you love appears to have been injured. However, staying calm will allow you to think rationally, and handle the situation as responsibly as possible.

In the Days Following the Accident

In the days that follow the accident, you’ll need to take a few additional steps:

Talk to a lawyer. Even if things seem simple on the surface, it’s a good idea to talk to a lawyer proactively. Insurance companies are notorious for underpaying people and trying to decrease complexities and payouts, but a lawyer can go to bat for you and make sure you get paid what you deserve. This is especially important if you were personally injured in an accident that wasn’t your fault, since you may deserve additional compensation.

Getting involved in a collision with your luxury vehicle isn’t pleasant, but if you handle it appropriately, you should stand a good chance of getting adequately compensated—and minimizing your stress throughout the process. Obviously, even highly rated vehicles in terms of safety can’t fully protect you in the event of an accident, so make sure you always follow the rules of the road, and drive with extra caution to reduce the risk of an accident.