The 78m Slipstream is the Newest Superyacht Concept from Nauta Design

Titled Slipstream, the newest project from Nauta Design is a wonderful 78.4 meter super yacht, a concept that showcases the latest in yacht design and engineering, and will be used for future construction proposals. This stunning yacht is spacious enough for up to 12 guests, offering 734 square meters of living space.

There will be either two VIP suites with balconies or three guest staterooms and the proud owner of this vessel will have the entire upper deck for himself, enjoying direct access to the helipad and the private foredeck which comes with a Jacuzzi and an ‘infinity nest’. The master stateroom boasts a private saloon surrounded by full height glass windows.

The exterior features port and starboard terraces, with the stern walkway connected to the beach club via fold-down platforms. The beach club is comprised of a large bar area and a ‘nemo’ type of lounge with glass windows that extend below the waterline. The stern platform comes with a swimming pool with sea water, with the possibility to close flush with the deck when it’s not utilized.

The Slipstream comes equipped with a 10 meter Limousine tender, a 9 meter RIB, two rescue tenders, two Seascape sailing boats, jetskis, seabobs, kayaks and kite and windsurfing gear, so fun is guaranteed. On the performance side, there’s diesel-electric propulsion with fixed drive shafts, pushing the yacht to a max speed of 17 knots and an economical range of 5,000 nautical miles.