Tom & T-Rex is MB&F & L’Epée 1839’s Timekeeping Marvel for Only Watch

The eight edition of Only Watch will take place on November 9th, under the hammer of Christie’s Geneva, in a famed charity auction for which some of the world’s best watchmakers have designed a few few unique timepieces. Among them, MB&F has decided to participate with a stunning creation developed together with the masters from L’Epée 1839.

The watch, if we can call it that way, is named Tom & T-Rex, and it’s actually the first collaboration between the two renowned brands. The exclusive T-Rex timepiece collection is going to be released at the end of August, with the Only Watch version differing from the rest of the models through a sculpture mounted on top of the watch’s body.

The sculpture is the figure of a young boy named Tom, which is riding on top of the T-Rex, the watch’s stunning body. The boy represents the children living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a degenerative disease which causes gradual loss of basic motor functions, on which the auction tries to raise awareness. T-Rex represents his friend who can carry him wherever he desires.

The sculpture is 4.3 centimeters high, and the T-Rex rises to 26.5 cm. The body of the watch, aka T-Rex, was made from palladium-plated brass combined with bronze and stainless steel. The beast’s eye is crafted from hand-blown Murano glass and acts as the clock dial, indicating the hours and the minutes.

On the inside, the Tom & T-Rex clock comes with a hand-wound mechanical movement created in house by L’Epée 1839. The frequency of the movement is 2.5 Hz (18,000 vph) and offers a good 8 days of power reserve. The time can be set via a key through the center of the Murano glass dial. The same key also sets the power reserve through the rear of the movement.