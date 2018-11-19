Moving in at 1010 Park Avenue Sounds Like a Good Idea

Extell Development Company has a new addition to its premier portfolio of luxury residences in New York, an exclusive Upper East Side boutique condominium development at 1010 Park Avenue. Nestled right on Manhattan’s famed Park Avenue, between the 84th and 85th streets, this lavish building was developed together with the award winning architects from Beyer Blinder Belle, while the interiors have been imagined by the brilliant design firm David Collins Studio.

1010 Park Avenue makes a grand first impression with its hand-cut Indiana Limestone and Manhattan schist façade, that seems to fit very well within the Park Avenue historic landmark district. The building also features art deco-inspired bronze entry doors that lead you to a luxurious reception area, attended by a 24-hour concierge.

There are only 11 expansive, full-floor and duplex residences, ranging between 3,881 square feet and 7,888 square feet in size, and they all feature over sized windows, Continental Oak Versailles parquet floors, and bespoke kitchens designed by Smallbone of Devizes.

Extell actually offers three different kitchen packages for the future homeowners from this boutique condominium development – a hand-painted, white option, or dark or light stained oak units. These state-of-the-art kitchens are complemented by Grecian marble, premium stone countertops, custom parquet floors, Dornbracht fixtures and high-end Miele appliances.

The master bathrooms will be equally awesome, with marble slab floors and walls and a stunning blackened metal double vanity, with Statuary marble countertops and inset glass.

The future residents of 1010 Park Avenue will also get to enjoy an impressive array of amenities, spanning across three floors of the building. These include a special residents’ lounge with a billiards table, a cozy fireplace and an eight-person game table, a luxurious screening room with plush seating and state-of-the-art equipment, a circus-themed playroom for the little ones, an amazing 50-foot salt-water indoor pool and a private fitness center, equipped with everything you could possibly want.

1010 Park Avenue will probably be one of the most sought after addresses in New York’s Upper East Side, with pricing for the full-floor, four-bedroom residences, starting at a cool $12,950,000.