Custom Line Navetta 42 is the Shipyard’s Largest Yacht

Italian shipyard Custom Line has just unveiled a new flagship model called Navetta 42, an incredible 137-feet long vessel that’s now the company’s biggest yacht. Built in nearly two years together with Studio Zuccon International Project and Studio Luca Bombassei, this new superyacht features a semi-displacement hull with a bulbous bow, a 26-feet long beam and 4 spacious decks fitted with many bespoke amenities and innovations.

The main deck comes with a state-of-the-art floating floor, that absorbs vibrations and provides unrivaled noise isolation from the engine room, thanks to a layer of sound-absorbing materials that separates the floor surface from its fiberglass base. An electric glass door leads you to the main cockpit where you’ll find a mesmerizing living area, with a comfortable sitting spot and a formal dining area with seating for six. The dining room is framed by two sliding windows on both sides and leads to a wonderful panoramic balcony.

Another feature that we’re pretty sure every yacht owner and his (or her) passengers would appreciate is Navetta 42’s impressive lift, that could go from the lower deck all the way to the sundeck. That’s a feature that would easily make this super yacht stand out in a very competitive market.

The lucky owners of this gorgeous vessel will also get to enjoy an exclusive owner’s suite, with a cozy sitting area, a studio space featuring a storage bed to maximize the use of space and a lavish master bathroom, with two separate toilet rooms. If you want something even more exquisite, the guys from Custom Line could also install a pull-out glass balcony in the owner’s suite, thanks to a special system that was developed together with Fratelli Canalicchio.

Moving on to the lower deck, the Custom Line Navetta 42 features there two aft cabins with kind-size beds and two twin cabins for your guests, each of them with en-suite bathrooms, spacious dressing areas and exquisite color themes. There’s also a large beach area on the lower deck and a semi-floodable garage where you could house a pretty big tender.

The yacht’s upper deck boasts a panoramic salon, furnished with exquisite furniture from Minotti, with a small panoramic terrace and a modern living area with a retractable TV hidden in the drop ceiling. Outside, there’s a 10-person dining table and a comfortable C-shaped couch located aft. You’ll also find here an innovative helm station, together with the captain’s cabin and its en-suite bathroom.

The sundeck is fully customizable, with four areas that extend over a 59-feet long space, covered by a hard top in the middle. This Navetta 42 comes with beach-style couches and other interesting seating elements from Roda, a small dining area that includes a bar and a built-in table, a decent pool located forward and an open sun pad.

In terms of performance, this Custom Line Navetta 42 is powered by two CAT C32 ACERT V12 engines that could produce 1,470 mhp. That allows it to reach a transatlantic range of 3,000 nautical miles when it’s cruising at a fuel-efficient speed of 10 knots, but it could also reach a top speed of 16 knots.

The Italian shipyard has three other pairs of engines available for this vessel: two CAT C32 ACERT V12 units with 1,623 mhp, two MTU 12V 2000 M72 engines with 1,469 mph, and a more powerful option with two 12V 2000 M86 engines and 1,725 mhp.