Montegrappa honors U.S. Founding Father Alexander Hamilton

Roger Stein, founder of the online pen retailer Penporium, has recently joined forces with the renowned Italian pen maker Montegrappa to design a new limited-edition, writing-instrument collection. The duo went for a historic-inspired design, with the Montegrappa Alexander Hamilton collection honoring one of the founder fathers of the United States.

The collection includes two bespoke writing instruments, with the pens featuring reproductions of Hamilton’s handwriting on their caps and large portraits of the American statesman on their barrels. Sterling silver decorations are on display as well, while the ends of the caps feature a sculptural depiction of the Statue of Liberty’s torch in rose gold.

Alexander Hamilton’s role as the United States’ first secretary of the treasury and as a champion of the central bank has not been forgotten either. This is why the Ivory White version of the pen features a gorgeous resin barrel, with a reproduction of the bank-note portrait of Hamilton.

On the other hand, the Black version has been decorated with a hand-painted reproduction of John Trumbull’s portrait of the politician from way back in 1805. Montegrappa artists have really outdone themselves this time, although it has to be mentioned that artist Lorena Straffi also joined in for the project.

Available as either rollerballs or fountain pens, these special creations will be produced in limited runs of just 177 pieces. The Ivory White edition is priced from $2,850 to $2,950, while the Black edition costs either $3,850 or $3,950.