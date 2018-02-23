The Mercedes-AMG G63 Edition 1 is Ready For Conquest

Looking like an icon reborn, the all new Mercedes G-Class was a massive hit from day 1, and if you’re planning to place an order already, there’s no better choice than the mind boggling AMG G63. Better yet, if you order yours within the first year of production – in certain countries at least – you might have a chance to go for the exclusive Mercedes-AMG G63 Edition 1.

The debut version of AMG’s new high performance off-roader features a stunning black and red theme, that makes it look very appealing and menacing in the same time. Outside, the gorgeous matte black bodywork is complemented by dark grey graphics at the bottom, while the 22″ black alloys with red rims and hubs, or the red brake calipers create a wonderful visual contrast.

On the inside, things look equally appealing and impressive, thanks to the red-stitched black leather seats, red bolsters, and red-tinted carbon-fiber trim. Some of you may already know that the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 on the G63 develops 577 hp and 850 Nm of torque, with a nine-speed automatic transmission sending power to all four corners.

But you should also know that this big, chunky vehicle can go from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.4 seconds and topping out at 149 mph (250 km/h). So this vehicle is bold, beautiful and fast, and it also displays a few AMG badges and a fresh Panamericana grille which sets it apart from the G550. Unfortunately we don’t know anything about pricing yet, but a car like the Mercedes-AMG G63 Edition 1 deserves every single cent.