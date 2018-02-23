Pink Gin VI Might Just Be The Panther’s Superyacht

It sure looks that way, doesn’t it? The brilliant team at Baltic Yachts has done it yet again, pushing the boundaries of design to the next level to come up with this innovative yacht. Called Pink Gin VI, this magnificent vessel benefits from the world’s largest carbon fibre sloop and many other firsts, but although it looks dreamy, it was probably a nightmare to transform into reality.

Life on board the new Pink Gin was meant to be fun, 100% natural and extremely comfortable and it sure looks like that. Designed to cruise at 12-14 knots, this pink beauty could reach even higher speeds when needed, while keeping the passengers on board safe and sound.

The massive 53.9-meter all-carbon sloop allows Pink Gin to show off two large hull openings, one forward on the starboard side of the master suite, and another midships to port. Each hatch acts as a part of the hull, instead of diverting stresses around them – an interesting solution, don’t you think?

The sailing experience is even more enjoyable thanks to the hydraulic-assisting solutions that provide the helmsman with vital information and none of the hassle.

On the inside, British studio Design Unlimited came up with a delightful fusion of fabrics, tastes, and textures – according to the owner’s specifications. There are even two custom Murano glass chandeliers and that’s definitely something you don’t expect to see on a yacht.

Fashion, art, and music were also a part of the inspiration, with materials chosen for their ability to age and create a homely vibe on-board – a baby grand piano and a resin-trapped floral table, handcrafted sliding doors in the master suite and more goodies make this superyacht look more like a luxurious hotel than a joyous means of transportation. The Pink Panther has yet to be spotted on-board.

[superyachttimes]