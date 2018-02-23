Hublot Big Bang Las Vegas Special Edition Takes Over Vegas

Hublot has recently opened their new boutique at the Forum Shops at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, and the renowned Swiss watchmaker also launched four special Hublot Big Bang Las Vegas Edition watches to mark this occasion. Technically, these timepieces are basically the same watch, but aesthetically they are very different, with different case materials and diamond configurations.

Powering the Hublot Big Bang Las Vegas Special Edition is the in-house HUB4100, which fans know to be an excellent automatic movement, supported by a 42-hour power reserve and beating at 28,800 bph. But what else is new?

Aside from the Las Vegas connection, Hublot delivers two versions boasting a micro-blasted black ceramic case, as well as two watches that blend ceramic and anodized aluminum as they show off 212 black diamonds. The most exclusive option – limited to one piece only – comes with the 48 baguette cut diamonds.

These watches are perfect for anyone who’s looking for some bling, but wants to keep it classy and simple in the same time.

The 44 mm case is complemented by stainless steel pushers and a black PVD crown, with a black composite resin on the lugs. It offers 100m water resistance, so the hotel pool could easily be considered a warm-up environment. The dial is, what a surprise, matte black with black applied markers and finished in a black luminescent paint to complement this dark and luxurious theme.

It might be hard to tell time, but you’ll easily notice the 7 o’clock marker, which is covered in black diamonds. Even the hands are satin finished and black plated with the same black luminescent paint.

The Hublot Big Bang Las Vegas Special Edition watches are not exactly for everyone. There are just 21 pieces available in all-ceramic, one watch will feature the baguette cut diamonds, while 7 other pieces cover the other two designs. Either an alligator strap or a rubber strap will complete these timekeepers, with prices ranging between $18,600 and $65,700. Read more on how you can hit the jackpot.