The Kube Portable Speaker is all Kinds of Cool

Portable music players are everywhere today, although most of us usually enjoy our favorite tracks via a smartphone. Listening to music on the go has become a necessity for a generation that is constantly on the move, and consumer demand has also motivated high-end audio brands to develop exceptional portable speakers.

That’s where the new Kube speaker comes in, aiming to become one of the best portable speakers out there. Combining high-quality sound reproduction with a cooler that also holds up to 16 bottles of wine, this device will surely get everyone’s attention. This thing is loud and ready to part, bragging about 350 watts of power and 122 dB.

Simple and elegant, this speaker features a pair of neodymium drivers, courtesy of Polk, while the firmware and software were developed in-house. It shows off a sleek, minimalist look, and it was built with omnidirectional speakers on either end, which leads to an impressive audio quality – take it to the max, and you might notice the bass getting somewhat overwhelmed.

The Kube’s cooler feature will make going to the beach a dream, although this speaker is a bit on the heavy side. The good news is that the casing is made out of anodized aluminum and impact-resistant plastic, which means you won’t have to be extra gentle with it. The speaker can connect to a source using Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, and its battery can last as much as 50 hours at medium volume.

Stylish, durable and cool, the Kube portable speaker will set you back at least $3,000 per unit.