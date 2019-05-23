Meet your new favourite golf shoe: PUMA Ignite NXT

PUMA Golf has been dominating the golf footwear industry with release after release of incredible shoes. The likes of Rickie Fowler and Bryson DeChambeau have been seen sporting their latest models at tournaments around the world, proving their status as one of the best in the game.

As PUMA Golf head further into spikeless golf shoe territory, we’re very happy to see their latest offering for 2019. This new model quickly became the most popular to date thanks to its incredible style and performance.

The PUMA Ignite NXT range debuted in early 2019 and was initially offered in a family of four styles. The SOLELACE is one of the standout styles of this collection. Read on to find out more about the technical capabilities of this particular member of the PUMA Ignite NXT range.

PUMA Ignite NXT SOLELACE Golf Shoes

If you aren’t already familiar with it, the SOLELACE design involves integrating the shoelaces with the upper, midsole and outsole, offering unparalleled stability. Where regular golf shoe laces will tie across the front and attach to the upper part of the shoe, the SOLELACE design completely envelops the foot.

The PUMA SOLELACE designers explain “SOLELACE features super strong and lightweight TPU units attached directly to the midsole – allowing the laces of the shoes to completely envelop a golfer’s foot, offering 360-degree support. In addition, the design allows the laces of the shoes to pull the midsole and outsole of the shoe via the SOLELACE units, rather than the laces simply tightening the upper around the foot like in a traditional shoe.”

This structure is perfectly suited to the golf course, and it’s easy to see why professional and amateur golfers are flocking to this particular style. Golf is a sport that requires stability and a feel for the ground below your feet, and this shoe offers both.

Key features of the PUMA Ignite SOLELACE

A newly developed mesh upper has been introduced to help quash any concerns about the stability of previous releases. The mesh upper is made from a flat knit waterproof fabric which looks as good as it feels for the wearer. Furthermore, the PWRFRAME offers a thin layer of TPU which provides support in the highest stress areas of the foot.

In the sole, you’ll find the IGNITE foam cushioning to help support your feet throughout the course. Spend a whole day on your feet and you’ll hardly even notice it with this specialist foam beneath you. Not to mention, these golf shoes look so good you won’t have to confine them to the golf course. The spikeless design means you can wear them anywhere, and you’re going to want to!

Spikeless design features

Many golfers get nervous around spikeless golf shoes. In some previous releases, the technology wasn’t quite up to scratch to offer a similar experience. This couldn’t be further from the case for the PUMA Ignite NXT. This latest shoe offers 100+ hexagonal, rubberised lugs on each sole. These offer flexibility in the sole but also incredible stability. You get to feel the ground beneath you and know that you’ll maintain control throughout your swing.

To reduce maintenance, PUMA really has thought of everything. The introduction of SOLESHIELD around the midsole means it’s a lot easier to clean off dirt and debris. And finally, the moulded insole helps to take comfort to the next level. You’ll also find a map of Carlsbad, California printed on the insole in bright colours, a nod to the PUMA design team headquarters.

At the moment, these shoes are available in Grey Violet, Peacoat, Burnt Olive and Black.