11 Beach Street Townhouse A is Tribeca’s Most Astonishing New Residence

Townhouse A, the newest residence at Tribeca’s 11 Beach Street, is ready to compete with some of the best of what New York has to offer when it comes to wellness, luxury spas and all the comforts and amenities one could possibly desire. Townhouse A features its own private spa, which rises to meet some of the highest expectations, and that without ever needing to leave the comfort of the home.

The new residence feels less like a home and more like a five star resort with all the amenities included. The beautiful home features floor to ceiling imported stone, steam and sauna, a superb rainforest shower, exercise room and a jaw-dropping 50 foot stainless steel indoor pool. All these make Townhouse A one of the very few residences in New York that offer this wellness level.

Spread around on 6,169 square feet at 11 Beach Street, Townhouse A offers a concierge service, 24 hour lobby, and impresses from the very first steps inside with its enchanting courtyard, dramatic atrium and impressive architecture.

The residences hosts a large Great Room which nicely continues with a super functional kitchen, with eat-in dining area, cooking island, handcrafted cabinetry and all the amenities that have their place in a well equipped modern kitchen, all of them coming from Miele and Sub-Zero.

The home features four bedrooms and spreads on three floors connected through a private elevator and a master staircase. The Master Bedroom has an en-suite Master Bath with marble and stone, dual sinks, water closet and enclosed shower.