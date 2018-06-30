Marie-Antoinette Would Be Furious To See Her Jewelry Go To Auction

History buffs are probably aware that Marie-Antoinette, the last Queen of France before the French revolution, would frequently show up wearing strings of pearls and diamonds, and it’s safe to assume she was quite proud of them. As such, we could only guess she would be furious to see her precious jewels looking for new owners at an auction.

Yes, it’s true – her personal jewelry collection is being revealed to the public for the first time in 200 years. Furthermore, this November, Sotheby’s Geneva will allow you to try your luck at getting at least one of more than 100 jewels that will be up for auction. What do you think: would France’s queen approve?

The items from Marie-Antoinette’s private collection were smuggled out of France in a wooden chest in the spring of 1791, prior to King Louis XVI and Marie-Antoinette’s imprisonment. Never before seen in public, these stunning jewels offer a captivating insight into the glitzy life of Marie-Antoinette and her taste for beauty.

Adorned with numerous precious gems and finished with exceptional craftsmanship, these jewelry pieces will most likely attract quite a lot of attention. As such, it’s safe to assume none of these pieces will come cheap; for instance, a diamond pendant strung with a large natural pearl has been estimated at $1 million–$2 million. Now, that’s an outrageous gift or a unique collector’s item.