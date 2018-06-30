Late to the Party: the BMW M2 Competition Germany Edition

Well this came a little bit late. BMW has decided to celebrate Germany’s participation in the World Cup as they know best: releasing a special edition of one of their popular vehicles. Lucky for us, it’s the BMW M2, but Germany is already out of the tournament, and they were worse than anyone could have ever expected. Losing to Mexico and South Korea? Come on!

Either way, this BMW M2 Competition Germany Edition looks cool, and reminds us of a time when Germany ruled all – both on the road and on the soccer field. It’s a black beauty, with M Performance parts, showing off red and gold accents that honor the country’s national colors. The M performance parts include a new hood, rear spoiler, and a brand new diffuser; have you noticed the 19″ M Performance wheels?

The BMW M2 Competition starts off at $58,900 and hides the M2 Competition engine – a twin-turbo 3.0-liter six-cylinder developing 405 hp and 550 Nm of torque. Sadly, we are dealing with an electronically-limited top speed, but unless you’re driving this beast on the German autobahn, you don’t really need more speed.

You will also get an M braking system with red calipers, a black M Performance Parts logo on the windshield and a carbon fiber engine cover. The interior of this special edition remains unknown for now, although the company promises stainless steel pedal caps and an Alcantara-wrapped M Performance steering wheel, complemented by the carbon fiber trim and Alcantara upholstery.