Marc Jacobs’ Riley Watch Looks Smart and Chic

Marc Jacobs has recently unveiled the new Riley touchscreen smartwatch, jumping on the wearable tech trend for the first time. The brand’s first connected timepiece was specially designed to allow users to express themselves, stay connected to social media and keep up to date with the world around them.

Available in both traditional analog watch and hybrid smartwatch iteration, this stylish watch features a lightweight round shape silhouette and it’s already available for purchase at select retailers. Riley displays a polished case, a stunning 1.19″ AMOLED display with an ambient sensor, and a silicone strap that keeps it attached to your wrist all day long.

What’s even better is that Marc Jacobs also offers a variety of customizable watch faces to make sure it fits each individual’s style. There’s a gold-tone case with a white silicone strap, a rose gold-tone case with a taupe silicone strap, as well as a black case with a black silicone strap.

Packing the Wear OS by Google™ smartwatch platform and a powerful Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Wear 2100 processor, Marc Jacobs’ Riley smartwatch will connect to your phone via Bluetooth technology and promises user-friendly notifications and messaging. It also works with downloadable third-party apps and you could even get help from the Google Assistant.

As expected, the Marc Jacobs Riley touchscreen smartwatch delivers calls, texts, and other alerts directly to the user’s wrist. The photos you see here have been shot by the renowned photographer Theo Wenner and styled by Elissa Santisi, for a retro-looking advertising campaign that’s reminiscent of past decades and the iconic trends which dominated them. A bold choice, to be sure.