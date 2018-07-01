Four Seasons Takes You On A World of Adventures Once Again

Following an incredibly successful private jet journey around the world, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts is now offering you the chance to join the World of Adventures experience once again. This luxurious voyage with the Four Seasons Private Jet will take you around the world from October 23 to November 15, 2019, with new destinations and outrageous levels of luxury in an unforgettable 24-day trip.

The World of Adventures journey was designed to bring passengers to secluded beaches, bustling cities, and one-of-a-kind excursions on four continents, while a team of Four Seasons professionals will keep you company as you enjoy the trip of a lifetime. The cost for this incredible journey starts off at $143,000 per person, but what exactly will you get for that kind of money?

Well, it’s been said that a picture is worth a thousand words, which means we need at least 1,001 photos to even begin to fully describe the wonderful experiences that await for you. Since no modern-day man or woman is willing to read that much – who has the time, really? – we are merely going to mention some of the things that Four Seasons think you would love – that’s one way to ease your mind, right?

The World of Adventures Experience will kick off in Seattle, and deliver unique perspectives of the Four Seasons team. A welcome dinner at Chihuly Garden and Glass is definitely worth mentioning, and also meditation with a Zen master and samurai lessons in Kyoto. You will also get to enjoy a white-water rafting adventure on Ayung River, and that’s when we realize that the Seychelles are on the list as well.

The island of Praslin allows guests to explore the UNESCO-listed Vallée de Mai Nature Reserve, where you could walk under giant coco de mer palm trees. Then, the fascinating city of Marrakech offers colourful traditions, bustling markets and awe-inspiring views, while Bogota teases travelers with the opportunity to explore Museo Botero, showcasing the work of artists Fernando Botero, Pablo Picasso and Salvador Dalí.

There’s obviously a lot more to this trip than that, but that’s up for you to discover and experience rather than have us talk about it. Feel free to share the details with the world, if you’re one of the lucky passengers aboard the Four Seasons Private Jet going on the World of Adventures next year.