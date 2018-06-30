The OPPO Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition is a Cool Surprise



The Italian supercar maker is perfectly capable to hook you up with all kinds of automotive-inspired goodies, but now there’s even a smartphone bearing the brand’s logo and incredible attention to detail.

The OPPO Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition was revealed to us at the Louvre in Paris, with the Chinese at Guangdong OPPO Mobile Telecommunications bringing their expertise to the table while developing this high-tech mobile device.

Of course, the stylish black and orange device before you is reminiscent of the Italian car manufacturer’s latest projects, with the three-dimensional Raging Bull badge proudly gracing this phone’s back. If you’re lucky enough to park a Lamborghini in your driveway, this is definitely the one smartphone to buy.

The OPPO Find X features a panoramic curved display and runs on proprietary ColorOS 5.1 with Google Assistant. Expected to retail for a cool 1,600 euros ($1,850), this project was iInspired by Lamborghini’s passion for speed; the phone features a quick-charging SuperVOOC system that will, in theory, charge up the battery to full in just 35 minutes.

We don’t know how well does it compare with the latest flagships on the market, but even I would buy an OPPO Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition, and I don’t have a Huracan Performante in my driveway – at least not yet. It looks special and I hope it’s just as fast as a Lambo.