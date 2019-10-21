Lunaz Will Electrify and Future-Proof Your Classic Luxury Car

As many countries and cities from all over the world adopt stricter emission limits right now, the chances of seeing a classic luxury car on the road might become a rarity in the near future. But a British engineering firm called Lunaz has announced it plans to take classic, high-end luxury cars and future proof their existence with electricity, expert craftsmanship and advanced technology.

The British start up aims to restore the most beautiful classic cars of the 50s or 60s, converting them into timeless electric vehicles. To do that, they will fit each car with custom made all-electric powertrains, suited “to the milimeter” and also complementing the driving characteristics of each vehicle.

The entire electrification process will be designed and built in-house at the company’s headquarters in Silverstone, UK. The cars will be first stripped back to their metal exteriors, and a 3D Scanner will be used to make sure the electric powertrain is designed to fit the frame perfectly.

The restored classics will be also future proofed, with fast charging and regenerative braking technologies, traction and cruise control, and many other modern options inside the cockpit, like sat nav, entertainment and both heating and air conditioning systems. The guys from Lunaz can even adapt the original dashboard dials to the car’s new electric powertrain.

Thanks to a modular design for the batteries, most cars will come with two seats of battery packs, one in the engine bay and one will go under the floor of the boot. The electric powertrains will offer between 135 hp and 590 hp, depending on the vehicle type and of course, the owner’s preferences. The battery range is expected to be really good as well, with more than 250 miles per charge.

Lunaz has already started working on three classic car conversions, a 1961 Rolls Royce Phantom V, that will be powered by an impressive 120 kwh battery pack, a 1953 Jaguar XK120 with an 80 kwh pack and a 1956 Rolls Royce Silver Cloud with a power pack that will be revealed pretty soon.