Le Château Sainte-Anne is a Spectacular Belle Epoque Mansion in the Heart of Cannes

If you’ve always thought about moving to Cannes, here’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to purchase one of the most incredible properties in this glamorous French resort town. Le Château Sainte-Anne is a unique Belle Epoque mansion, nestled right in the heart of Cannes, with 7 bedrooms and 7 baths, 8,072 sq. ft of luxurious living areas, and surrounded by superb landscaped gardens on nearly 4 acres.

It’s a real architectural gem, with numerous Belle-Époque influences and an incredible design inside-out. The French-styled “chateau” before you is built on two floors, with a gorgeous wine cellar in the basement. It also features a large swimming pool, a caretaker’s house, and with all that land available, you could even build a separate house for your guests.

The main home features a double living room, a charming library, an imposing entrance hall, a classic-styled dining room, matched by a fully equipped kitchen, 6 bedrooms and bathrooms and 2 service rooms. The future owners of this property will also get to enjoy wonderful sea views from upstairs, but that’s not all they will get.

Inside, this lavish home has an authentic bourgeois design, with exquisite furniture (that can be bought as well) and nothing but the best materials used throughout. The villa is in perfect condition, carefully restored to its former glory and updated with numerous state-of-the-art amenities.

It’s a real dream house, in the heart of Cannes and surrounded by beautiful Mediterranean greenery. You’ll also get garages for 5 cars and parking spaces for more than 20 cars, so.. you can probably host some social events here as well. Everyone will be happy to meet the new owner of Le Château Sainte-Anne, right?

The price is not disclosed yet, but this Belle Epoque masterpiece is listed by Côte d’Azur Sotheby’s International Realty, so you can probably get more info from them.