Louis Vuitton’s Les Petits Nomades Might Prove to be the Best Gifts

Louis Vuitton has teamed up with Humberto & Fernando Campana, Atelier Oï, Patricia Urquiola and Marcel Wander for the company’s first collection of decorative leather accessories for your home, unveiled at the 2018 Milan Design Week. Dubbed Les Petits Nomades, this new collection comprises small objects for your home, and it was showcased alongside four new additions to Louis Vuitton’s existing travel-inspired furniture and lighting collection, Objets Nomades.

Les Petits Nomades is obviously inspired by the French fashion house’s larger furniture collection and the brand said these gift-sized objects have been imagined as a more accessible way to share the spirit of Louis Vuitton, so they might be a great gift for anyone. For instance, Humberto & Fernando Campana helped designing a wonderful vase crafted from 176 two-tone, leather-covered metal petals, which was inspired by South American quesnalia and bromeliad flowers.

Swiss design studio Atelier Oï contributed with a series of leather goods, such as 15 origami flowers; furthermore, the Rosace vase and tray featured bi-colored leather relief patterns inspired by the brand’s monogram. Handmade and available in three sizes, Patricia Urquiola’s Overlay bowls are made of four smooth, overlapping sheets of different colored leather with contrasting edges.

If you’re looking to get that perfect look, Dutch designer Marcel Wanders introduced the Diamond Mirror, available in both large and small sizes, with a heavy silvery brass stand keeping it in place. The most notable new additions to Objets Nomades are a two-person conversation chair by André Fu, featuring swooping arms and lines inspired by the movements of traditional Asian ribbon dances, and a new fuchsia and blue version of the stylish Bomboca sofa.