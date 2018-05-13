Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi Looks Like Heaven on Earth

The first Fairmont luxury property in the Maldives has recently opened its doors in a spectacular setting to anyone who wants to experience luxury and comfort in the most amazing way possible. This man-made paradise is called Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi and it’s a sustainable project nestled on one of the Maldives’ largest lagoons.

The five-star resort offers 120 luxury villas, each of them with a private pool and even infinity pools, and safari-style tented villas on the island that await guests to decide whether or not this is Heaven on Earth.

The Maldives’ first coral regeneration project can be found on location and the surrounding lagoon of At Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi is home to thousands of manta rays, turtles, exotic fish and spinner dolphins, which means documentaries are a thing of the past. This is the way to admire Mother Nature’s creations at its best, but let’s get back to the subject at hand.

The villas display a bucolic theme, boasting natural woods, stones, metals and macrame art, ideal to complement the surrounding natural wonders. The first Fairmont property in the Maldives features a locally inspired design and offers many indigenous cultural experiences and the world class service should be mentioned as well.

The Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi resort also aims to improve the well-being of local communities and ecosystems; for instance, the resort’s contemporary dining outlets connect guests with the sheer beauty of the Maldives in an effort to encourage us to appreciate what our planet is offering us and what we must preserve intact as well.

An all-day dining spot called the Raha Market, an over-water Japanese restaurant, sushi bar and sea lounge, not to mention Azure – an over-water fine dining restaurant – will gladly satisfy your tastes and cravings. The Onu Onu bar seems like the best place to chat, while extensive spa therapies at the resort’s in-house wellness area would be the perfect spot to end the day here. Any plans to travel to the Maldives?