Nedship Group Dreams Up The Green Explorer

Nedship Group, a successful Turkish superyacht builder that’s very well known for its zero-emission solar-powered catamarans, has just teamed up with Swedish yacht designer Dennis Ingemansson to imagine a 65m green explorer.

Granted, the pictures below may not give this concept credit, but they do help us envision the big picture. With main specifications including a Hybrid Power System that will allow this vessel to achieve a top speed of 15 knots and keep sailing for as far as 6,000 nautical miles, this explorer yacht is ready for anything.

210 square meters worth of solar cells together with retractable wind turbines and skysails will help this concept make an impression on up to twelve passengers aboard, while a crew of seven will help them truly enjoy the experience.

The Green Explorer uses different energy sources to reduce the carbon footprint, thus protecting the environment as well. The skysail was specially designed to reduce the energy usage of the engines and generators, although the helicopter platform and extra weight might just make this effort pointless. That’s where the wind turbines could come in.

Featuring a steel hull, this vessel will be built to ice classification 1A, which means it could easily go to some of the world’s most remote areas. Furthermore, the yacht also features safe spaces for tenders, toys and submarines, and a diving center with decompression center – who said only Jacques Cousteau can discover and explore the hidden parts of our planet?