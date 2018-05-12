The Pagani Huayra Coupe Has Reached The Finish Line

This is the last of its kind; the 100th and final Huayra Coupe unit or the Pagani Huayra L’Ultimo, as this incredible hypercar has been called. Ordered by Brett David, CEO of Prestige Imports, the ravishing vehicle before you displays a livery inspired by Lewis Hamilton’s Formula 1 car that seems to complement the car’s outrageous bodywork and lines in the best way possible.

There are also one or two select parts from the company’s BC program and a few other bespoke carbon fiber components just waiting to be discovered, but you’ll have to take a closer look at the gallery below. Some of you might have already noticed the Tempesta front splitter with carbon fiber side pieces for the front bumper, the aggressive side skirt or the redesigned rear diffuser.

But L’Ultimo also features a custom hood scoop inspired by the BC or Cinque, a full-length rear wing and exposed carbon fibre everywhere you might look.

On the inside, the cabin’s color theme matches the mind blowing exterior of this Huayra. Here, the premium leather surfaces were finished in turquoise, while the white leather seats and gold highlights will surely overwhelm anyone. The Sonus Faber sound system, one of the most expensive car audio systems in the world, aims to trump the mechanical soundtrack coming from the engine bay – whether or not it succeeds, that’s one long debate.

In the meantime, it is worth mentioning that the company will begin deliveries of the sold-out Pagani Huayra Roadster soon, thus starting yet another discreet competition between true aficionados of outrageous supercars.