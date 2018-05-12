B&O’s New Earset Headphones Bring Back The 1990s

This is the new Earset, B&O Play’s latest set of earphones; inspired by a vintage design, first imagined by Anders Hermansen in the 1990s, this creation has been already praised to be comfortable, powerful and cool at the same time. A moveable hook set atop a height-adjusting piston allows these earphones to be easily adjusted, helping you adjust the angle of the earbud to ensure a comfortable fit all the time.

On the inside, these chic earphones pack a 14.2mm speaker unit and neodymium magnet, with two acoustic vents, a bass port and digital equalizers delivering the high-quality sound we’re all expecting from the acclaimed Danish brand. With about five hours of playtime, things are not looking bad at all.

The frame is made from durable anodized aluminum, while the drivers are hidden in vented cabinets to deliver that crisp and clear sound we’re all craving for. Last but not least, these earphones also benefit from a three-button remote and mic combo on the cord and an elegant carrying case as well.

B&O Play will sell the new Earset headphones for $299, in two lovely colorways: a matte black version or a graphite brown option. Next month, a matte white and silver iteration is scheduled to attract your attention as well. Which one is it going to be? I’ve made my decision already.