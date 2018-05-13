Harry Winston Travel Time is a Luxurious Portable Alarm Clock

Let’s face it, we’re all using our phone’s alarm clock right now, but if you’d like something more special, luxurious or exclusive to wake you up every morning, this might be the best solution. The Harry Winston Travel Time Portable Alarm clock displays a superb 18kt white gold and aventurine case, that’s 66 millimeters in size, with an AR-coated sapphire crystal adding to the visual appeal.

There are 64 brilliant-cut blue sapphires aiming to get your attention every morning and I’m pretty sure they will achieve that goal. But if you take a closer look you might notice two crowns on the clock; the one on the left allows you to set the alarm, while the one on the right controls the hours, minutes and date.

The Swiss quartz Harry Winston caliber HW5301 is hiding beneath the gorgeous white mother-of-pearl dial, where an 18k gold Emerald applique has made its way through as well. I, for one, can’t seem to find a use for that alarm function; it is quite easy to stare at this beauty all night long, thus making that feature meaningless.

By the way, 168 tiny brilliant-cut diamonds, 4 big emerald-cut blue sapphires and one emerald-cut diamond turn the box of this alarm clock into a real treat as well. And, if you thought this timepiece had any chance to go unnoticed, a collapsible stand inside the case makes sure those odds are close to zero.