NASA’s supersonic X-Plane Flies Into Production

Designed to fly faster than the speed of sound and to be nearly silent from the ground below, NASA’s latest plane aims to bring supersonic speeds back to commercial air travel – remember the Concorde? The X-Plane already went into production and the first model is set to be delivered to NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Centre by the end of 2021, with commercial use to be approved by 2025.

There is still quite a long time to wait, but we’ve got some exciting times ahead. Commercial supersonic flight came to an end when the iconic Concorde aircraft went out of service in 2003, and the loud noise generated by its sonic boom is probably one of the main reasons why it’s not around anymore. This concept, on the other hand, begs to differ.

The X-Plane saw NASA collaborating with the acclaimed aerospace company Lockheed Martin Aeronautics in a combined effort to develop a quiet supersonic technology. NASA has invested $247.5 million to make the concept a reality, with the design inspired by a preliminary model developed by Lockheed Martin.

Thanks to a uniquely-shaped hull, the X-Plane’s shockwaves are directed away from the aircraft, thus allowing passengers to enjoy a quiet and comfortable flight. The X-Plane is just 94 feet long (28 metres) and it will come with a wingspan of 29.5 feet (nine metres); it is expected to reach speeds of 940 mph, while at a cruising altitude of 55,000 feet, and the top speed stands at a whopping 990 mph.

A single General Electric F414 engine makes everything possible and, by 2021, we hope we’ll see it in action already.