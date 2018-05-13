Mind Blowing 101 West 78 Street Penthouse Sells for $20M

This incredible Stephen Sills-designed penthouse at 101 West 78th Street is a pre-war masterpiece re-imagined for contemporary living in the most incredible way possible. Don’t get too excited though, as this lavish property has been already sold, for a cool $20.15 million – not that much, is it?

This one-of-a-kind four-bedroom, 4 and a half bathroom residence sits atop the iconic red brick and limestone 101 West 78th Street building, with this luxurious penthouse featuring 4,742 square feet of grand living spaces, an expansive kitchen with state of the art appliances, and two remarkable and quite spacious private outdoor spaces, with spectacular views of the Upper West Side included.

Originally constructed back in 1886 and designed by the Belgian-born architect Emile Gruwe, the red building 101 West 78th Street was transformed into a contemporary jewel. The gracious lobby welcomes residents and their privileged guests with soaring ceilings and custom furnishings, set against a refined palette of cerused oak and antiqued mirror wall paneling and stone floors.

The penthouse we are currently talking about boasts ceiling heights of up to 10 feet, a formal dining room, a living room as well as an eat-in kitchen. The chef’s kitchen incorporates Stephen Sills-designed cabinetry in a white, hand-painted finish, an array of Miele appliances and White Carrara honed marble countertops – cooking has never looked better!

If you’ll ever have the chance to live in this building, you may also enjoy a 24-hour attended lobby, fitness center, children’s playroom, bicycle storage, and a decent-sized package room with cold storage. Is it enough?