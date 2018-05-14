The Brabham BT62 is a Breathtaking Track-Only Toy

A few months ago Sir Jack Brabham’s heir announced the launch Brabham Automotive and today we get to feast our eyes on the company’s first supercar, an incredible track-only beast that was called the Brabham BT62. As you stare down at every single line and detail of this supercar you will notice this thing was meant to go fast and be the fastest car out there, with a striking carbon fiber body with front fender vents and aerodynamic side skirts helping it achieve its goal.

Equipped with a massive front splitter, a large rear wing, as well as a center-mounted dual exhaust system, the BT62 will have the driver yelling in excitement in no time. Center-locking 1″ alloys, wrapped around in high performance Michelin racing tires, will also help with that. As menacing as it may look, this vehicle is perfectly capable to play the part. With over 1,200 kg (2,645 lbs) of downforce at its disposal, numerous carbon fiber and carbon Kevlar components, this precise automotive creation weighs in at only 972 kg (2,142 lbs) dry.

Production will be limited to 70 units, and with a cool price tag of $1.3 million, it’s safe to assume few of us will ever get to drive one such car. Please note that the first 35 units will feature a special livery designed to celebrate Brabham’s 35 wins in Formula One, with the rest up for customization. It seems that a road-going version is also in the works, which means you might also be able to drive this thing home after a few runs on the track in the near future .

In the meantime, the track-oriented machine at hand shows off a cool cabin as well. It comes with the FIA-spec carbon fiber racing seats with six-point harnesses, a removable carbon fiber steering wheel, adjustable pedals, as well as the 12″ digital instrument cluster. A closer look reveals exposed carbon fiber doors, a roll cage, and Alcantara upholstery; the dedicated control panel includes large buttons that control the headlights, windshield wipers, and turn signals.

We left the most important detail for last. A naturally-aspirated mid-mounted 5.4-liter V8 engine made in-house develops 700 hp and 666 Nm of torque, devilish numbers that will deliver heavenly times at the track – a double-wishbone suspension with adjustable anti-roll bars and four-way adjustable Ohlins dampers, not to mention the high-performance carbon-ceramic Brembo braking system with six-piston calipers will make sue that happens. Any takers?