L’Epée 1839 Time Fast D8 Reminds Us of the Race Cars of the Past

Here’s a new extraordinary timekeeping wonder from the renowned Swiss clockmaker L’Epée 1839. Time Fast D8 is a high-end clock crafted by Georg Foster in collaboration with ECAL (Ecole cantonale d’art de Lausanne), a clock that reminds us of the vintage race cars which took over race tracks from all over the world in the first decades of motor sports.

This spectacular clock is basically a kinetic sculpture with captivating classic car features such as the long protruding engine hood, the typical 1950s radiator grill, the large spoked wheels, rear driving seat and the sloping back section. It’s an elegant design that looks flawless from any angle.

Time Fast D8 comes with a tiered mechanical movement, the L’Epée 1839 1855 MHD in-house caliber with 26 jewels and an impressive power reserve of up to 192 hours. The time is displayed on the side just like a competition number, via an aperture on the side of the car’s chassis.

The three spoke driving wheel is actually used to set the time, while the glass dome resembling a driver’s helmet highlights the stunning escapement. The materials used for Time Fast D8’s crafting are solid aluminum body parts, with a flawless finish on each of the car’s parts.

This extraordinary L’Epée clock will be available as a 100-piece limited edition for each of the available color palettes, which are Grey, Red, Blue, Green, Blue with white stripes and White with blue stripes.