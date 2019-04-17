fbpx
Follow Us

Type to search

Subscribe

Beovision Harmony is Bang & Olufsen’s Revolutionary Television

Beovision Harmony 3

The famed audio brand Bang & Olufsen has just unveiled yet another superb TV. A result of the brand’s exceptional approach to design, superior craftsmanship and uncompromising performance, the new Beovision Harmony aims to be the ultimate television, offering unbelievable cinematic and audio experiences. It was on display at the 2019 Milan Design Week which has recently ended.

Drawing inspiration from their greatest and most praised products, the Beovision Harmony integrates the best from the Capri series, first introduced back in 1959. The gorgeous TV before you features a thin screen which – when turned off – rests close to the floor covered by the two aluminum fronts which also house the sound center and rises at the perfect viewing height after it’s turned on, while the two fronts fan out.

Beovision Harmony 1

The fronts are crafted from oak and aluminum and house a state of the art sound technology, a DSP based sound center. The screen is a high end 77″ OLED with bright self illuminating pixels and amazing color. The system features the webOS 4.5 platform which allows access to some of the best services available today, including Netflix, Amazon or YouTube and plenty of music streaming services such as Deezer or Tune-In.

Integrated into Bang & Olufsen’s new high-end TV is a built in 7.1 surround sound decoder, with the possibility to connect up to 8 Beolab speakers. The Beovision Harmony comes with a price tag of $20,850 and will hit the shelves of Bang & Olufsen stores starting with October this year.

Beovision Harmony 7

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Beoplay h9i rimowa
RIMOWA and Bang & Olufsen team up for the Limited Edition Beoplay H9i Headphones
Bang Olufsen SS19 1
The New Spring Summer Collection From Bang & Olufsen is Here
Beoplay E8 2.0 1
You Will Love Bang & Olufsen’s New Beoplay E8 2.0 Wireless Earphones
beolab-50-beovision-eclipse-1
Bang & Olufsen’s Beolab 50 & Beovision Eclipse Come in a new Elegant Piano Black

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

luxatic banner

Next Up

L’Epée 1839 Time Fast D8 Reminds Us of the Race Cars of the Past

Widely regarded as one of the world's most influential luxury blogs, Luxatic.com engages the finest connoisseurs with the content that speaks to their passions.


From the newest supercars, amazing yachts, luxury homes and exquisite watches, to high-end hotels and resorts from all over the world and the latest trends in technology and fashion.

Get to Know Us...

Contact

Do you want to be featured on Luxatic.com? For partnerships, advertising or media inquiries, don’t hesitate to contact us.

contact[@]luxatic[.]com

© 2019 Luxatic - Luxury Lifestyle at its Finest. All rights reserved.