Beovision Harmony is Bang & Olufsen’s Revolutionary Television

The famed audio brand Bang & Olufsen has just unveiled yet another superb TV. A result of the brand’s exceptional approach to design, superior craftsmanship and uncompromising performance, the new Beovision Harmony aims to be the ultimate television, offering unbelievable cinematic and audio experiences. It was on display at the 2019 Milan Design Week which has recently ended.

Drawing inspiration from their greatest and most praised products, the Beovision Harmony integrates the best from the Capri series, first introduced back in 1959. The gorgeous TV before you features a thin screen which – when turned off – rests close to the floor covered by the two aluminum fronts which also house the sound center and rises at the perfect viewing height after it’s turned on, while the two fronts fan out.

The fronts are crafted from oak and aluminum and house a state of the art sound technology, a DSP based sound center. The screen is a high end 77″ OLED with bright self illuminating pixels and amazing color. The system features the webOS 4.5 platform which allows access to some of the best services available today, including Netflix, Amazon or YouTube and plenty of music streaming services such as Deezer or Tune-In.

Integrated into Bang & Olufsen’s new high-end TV is a built in 7.1 surround sound decoder, with the possibility to connect up to 8 Beolab speakers. The Beovision Harmony comes with a price tag of $20,850 and will hit the shelves of Bang & Olufsen stores starting with October this year.