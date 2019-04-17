fbpx
NEXT is a Stunning Yacht Concept by Nicolò Piredda

NEXT Nicolo Piredda Lurssen 5

Italian yacht designer Nicolò Piredda has recently come up with a new super yacht design, a 62m vessel imagined for German shipyard Lürssen with curvy features that give it its hull a unique look. The curved line from the bow to the stern is eye candy for yacht owners. The superstructure also comes with curved lines in its design, following the overall style of the hull.

Dubbed NEXT, this gorgeous yacht concept is the embodiment of the demand for a new generation of super yachts. The Italian designer has abandoned the classic teak decks and replaced them with synthetic flooring materials, which is something many people would even consider for a luxury yacht, but times are changing. The foredeck can host two tenders and two jet skis.

NEXT Nicolo Piredda Lurssen 4

On the interior side of things, Nicolò Piredda has borrowed Art Déco elements from the 1920’s and 1930’s and combined them with the latest minimalism trends. NEXT has space for up to ten guests and a crew of fifteen. The owner’s area comes with relaxation space and an impressively big office, situated on the main deck. Besides the guest cabins, the lower deck also has the gym, sauna and beach club.

The outdoor part of the yacht features several relaxation spaces. There’s an embedded U shaped area with a Jacuzzi and bimini, a shaded area with sofas on the main deck, an alfresco dining space on the bridge deck and a sundeck with pool and sunbathing area, plus the lovely bathing platform. Is this your NEXT dream yacht?

NEXT Nicolo Piredda Lurssen 8

