Leica Q Snow Deserves a Gold Medal at the Winter Olympics

The renowned German camera maker Leica has recently joined forces with Swiss Olympic gold medallist and all-around snowboarder magician Iouri Podladtchikov to create the Leica Q Snow. Inspired by the Winter Olympics, this fresh iteration of the company’s high-performance compact camera is limited to only 300 examples, each of them showing off its own special serial number.

Apart from that, the Leica Q Snow also comes with a new accessory shoe cover, made from aluminum, and features pure white look thanks to its premium leather trim – no surprise there, although its purity and perfection might be easily affected by a few dirty touches. That would be a shame, no doubt.

The Leica Q Snow is paired by the company’s Summilux 28 mm f/1.7 ASPH. lens, which is ideal for low-light conditions, street photography and more – an integrated viewfinder with a resolution of 3.68 MP could also help you take that perfect shot.

The Leica Q also delivers video recordings in full-HD quality, in either 30 or 60 full frames per second, while the integrated Wi-Fi module allows you to control the camera remotely via a smartphone or tablet.

The lucky owners of the Leica Q Snow will also get a soft white leather case and a color-matched carrying strap. It will be released this March, and it’s going to set you back $5,395, but since there are only 300 units available, we’re sure it will sell out pretty fast.