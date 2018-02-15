Meson Panza Verde is a Charming Retreat from Guatemala

Staying at a grand inn, hidden on the beautiful cobblestone streets of Antigua, Guatemala, sounds like a dream come true for anyone who wants to escape the busy city life, at least for a few days. This is Mesón Panza Verde, a charming retreat nestled between historic ruins, funky shops and a variety of drink and eateries, that feels like another world.

It reminds us of an intimate European inn, with antique furniture, old world chandeliers and a grand staircase going up to the second floor. But you’ll know you’re in Guatemala as soon as you go out in the hotel’s wonderful tropical garden, or get a glimpse of the imposing Agua Volcano – these are just two of the things that have people booking a vacation here.

There are only 12 rooms and suites at Meson Panza Verde, promising luxury and relaxation, with 400 thread count Egyptian cotton linens and fresh flowers every day, matched by cozy fireplaces and lovely views of the garden or out to the city. Free WiFi, flat-screen TVs, as well as an iPod docking station are also available, although the patio will make you forget all about modern luxuries.

The atmosphere here is casual and friendly, and you’ll most likely chat with the other guests, before a morning yoga class or in the laid-back outdoor restaurant, where you could enjoy treats like octopus carpaccio or a delicious lobster with arugula and orange slices. Of course, the hotel’s staff is always there to help, especially if you want to visit the historic sites nearby or the surprising Guatemala City.