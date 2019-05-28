Leica Celebrates 100 Years of Bauhaus With a New Special Edition

Whenever we hear anything about a new release from Leica Camera AG we just know it’s going to be something special. These days the German camera maker has decided to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Bauhaus as it knows best: unveiling a special edition of one of its most popular cameras.

That’s how the Leica CL ‘100 jahre bauhaus’ has been born, an eye catching silver version of the Leica CL, featuring a matching Elmarit-TL 18 mm f/2.8 ASPH silver lens and an elegant leather strap to carry it easily wherever you might go.

The Bauhaus logo can be spotted on the leather detailing on the camera and also on the carrying strap, while the Leica logo has been finished in black to blend in beautifully with the trim. The Leica CL ‘100 Years of Bauhaus’ was produced in a limited series of just 150 examples and they’re all up for grabs already.

Leica’s impressive CL compact camera is perfect for photographers who want to travel light and appreciate the incredible image quality and the intuitive usability on this thing. The camera comes with a 24-megapixel sensor, fast autofocus and it can shoot up to 10 frames per second continuously.

We also have to mention the EyeRes® electronic viewfinder that’s as close it gets to the human eye. The CL can even shoot 4K video and the best thing is that you can easily transfer all your photos and videos to your smartphone and then to your social media profiles straight from the Leica FOTOS app.

Apart from the special Elmarit-TL 18 mm f/2.8 ASPH lens that comes with this camera, customers could get many other lenses for their new Leica CL. The “100 years of bauhaus” edition is fully compatible to all current and future lenses constructed for the L-Mount standard, so you’ll probably find the right lens for every occasion.