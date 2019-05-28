fbpx
Follow Us

Type to search

Subscribe

A special edition Aston Martin DBS Superleggera On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

aston martin dbs superleggera james bond 3

The British supercar maker has recently launched a special edition of its incredible Aston Martin DBS Superleggera, a bespoke model called “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service DBS Superleggera”, which celebrates the 50th anniversary of the James Bond 1969 classic.

The powerful British supercar features quite a few new elements which make it stand out, such as the diamond turned forged wheels, the more aggressive carbon fiber splitter and aero blades, the bespoke front grille and a gorgeous Olive Green paint scheme.

aston martin dbs superleggera james bond 2

The interior is fitted with pure black leather trimming with exquisite accents of gray blend Alcantara, details that remind us of the original 1969 Aston Martin DBS as well. The center console, the seats and the glovebox have been beautifully finished with red accents that complement the rest of the car’s interior.

The audio system is the BeoSound by Bang & Olufsen, which comes with a subwoofer and embroidered cover. This special edition DBS Superleggera will be limited to a total of 50 cars, with a price tag starting at $381,556. Deliveries are expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2019.

aston martin dbs superleggera james bond 1

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Aston Martin Vantage AMR 9
This New Aston Martin Vantage AMR Comes with a 7-Speed Manual Gearbox
Aston Martin DBS Superleggera 7
Aston Martin Officially Unveiled Their DBS Superleggera Volante
Aston Martin Rapide E 1
Introducing the First All-Electric Aston Martin – Rapide E
Aston Martin Vanquish Vision Concept 6
The Aston Martin Vanquish Vision Concept Will Blow Your Mind!

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

luxatic banner

Next Up

Leica Celebrates 100 Years of Bauhaus With a New Special Edition

Widely regarded as one of the world's most influential luxury blogs, Luxatic.com engages the finest connoisseurs with the content that speaks to their passions.


From the newest supercars, amazing yachts, luxury homes and exquisite watches, to high-end hotels and resorts from all over the world and the latest trends in technology and fashion.

Get to Know Us...

Contact

Do you want to be featured on Luxatic.com? For partnerships, advertising or media inquiries, don’t hesitate to contact us.

contact[@]luxatic[.]com

© 2019 Luxatic - Luxury Lifestyle at its Finest. All rights reserved.