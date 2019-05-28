A special edition Aston Martin DBS Superleggera On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

The British supercar maker has recently launched a special edition of its incredible Aston Martin DBS Superleggera, a bespoke model called “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service DBS Superleggera”, which celebrates the 50th anniversary of the James Bond 1969 classic.

The powerful British supercar features quite a few new elements which make it stand out, such as the diamond turned forged wheels, the more aggressive carbon fiber splitter and aero blades, the bespoke front grille and a gorgeous Olive Green paint scheme.

The interior is fitted with pure black leather trimming with exquisite accents of gray blend Alcantara, details that remind us of the original 1969 Aston Martin DBS as well. The center console, the seats and the glovebox have been beautifully finished with red accents that complement the rest of the car’s interior.

The audio system is the BeoSound by Bang & Olufsen, which comes with a subwoofer and embroidered cover. This special edition DBS Superleggera will be limited to a total of 50 cars, with a price tag starting at $381,556. Deliveries are expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2019.