Aaron Spelling’s Former Beverly Hills Mega-Mansion Is On Sale for $160 Million

Widely known as the “Spelling Manor”, this jaw dropping 56,000 square feet mega-mansion from Beverly Hills, built by the legendary Beverly Hills producer Aaron Spelling, is on sale again for a whooping $160 million.

The spectacular home before you was purchased by the British motorsport heiress and socialite Petra Ecclestone back in 2011, when she was only 22, for a good $85 million. Today, the property is back on the market for $160 million, after having been listed for $200 million in 2016 and $175 million last year.

The lavish property is situated in the coveted Holmby Hills area of Los Angeles, just a few blocks away from iconic streets like Sunset Boulevard, Rodeo Drive and downtown Beverly Hills. Back when it was built, it was one of the largest homes in the United States, bigger than the White House itself, featuring no less than 123 rooms, 14 bedrooms and 27 bathrooms. A real Beverly Hills palace.

After being purchased by Ecclestone, the home underwent $20 million worth of renovations, including some quirky ones such as multiple gift-wrapping rooms, a flower cutting room, a barber shop, a twin 42 x 28 foot walk-in closet and even a doll collection room.

In addition to that, there have been a few other additions that every billionaire would enjoy, like a state of the art gym, a beauty salon with massage and tanning areas, plus a wine cellar and tasting room, and why not, a bowling alley and night club.

Outside, this huge mansion features a circular motor court with parking for up to 100 cars, a wonderful pool and spa like the ones you’d find in five-star resorts, a championship tennis court and several superb formal gardens. Are you ready to move in one of the most expensive homes in the US?