The new Beoplay A9 by Bang & Olufsen is Voice Controlled

Introduced back in 2012 by Bang & Olufsen, the Beoplay A9 has become one of the world’s most popular wireless home speakers, a stylish and surprisingly powerful speaker that can either stand on three wooden legs or hang on a wall to complement any living space. The new version of the Beoplay A9 brings even more enhancements to the already superb sound and beautiful design of this speaker.

The powerful Beoplay A9 can now receive voice commands from the users through the help of Google Assistant, which recognizes the sound of the user’s voice. The Active Room Compensation technology analyzes the surroundings to optimize the sound performance and output the best possible sound for each room.

The new speaker features two full range drivers on the back for a broader and more impressive soundscape. The most recent version of the Beoplay A9 has received a new and stronger streaming engine for better connectivity and performance. The design of this new Bang & Olufsen speaker is impressive, to say the least, and comes in four editions.

There’s a white one with oak legs, a black with walnut legs, a special edition in bronze tone and another one in brass tone. Optional, there’s the possibility to add various textile covers and different wooden legs to the speaker. The price tag rises to a cool $3,000, with availability both online and in Bang & Olufsen stores and retailers.