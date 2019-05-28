fbpx
Follow Us

Type to search

Subscribe

The new Beoplay A9 by Bang & Olufsen is Voice Controlled

BO Beoplay A9 1

Introduced back in 2012 by Bang & Olufsen, the Beoplay A9 has become one of the world’s most popular wireless home speakers, a stylish and surprisingly powerful speaker that can either stand on three wooden legs or hang on a wall to complement any living space. The new version of the Beoplay A9 brings even more enhancements to the already superb sound and beautiful design of this speaker.

The powerful Beoplay A9 can now receive voice commands from the users through the help of Google Assistant, which recognizes the sound of the user’s voice. The Active Room Compensation technology analyzes the surroundings to optimize the sound performance and output the best possible sound for each room.

BO Beoplay A9 5

The new speaker features two full range drivers on the back for a broader and more impressive soundscape. The most recent version of the Beoplay A9 has received a new and stronger streaming engine for better connectivity and performance. The design of this new Bang & Olufsen speaker is impressive, to say the least, and comes in four editions.

There’s a white one with oak legs, a black with walnut legs, a special edition in bronze tone and another one in brass tone. Optional, there’s the possibility to add various textile covers and different wooden legs to the speaker. The price tag rises to a cool $3,000, with availability both online and in Bang & Olufsen stores and retailers.

BO Beoplay A9 2

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Beovision Harmony 1
Beovision Harmony is Bang & Olufsen’s Revolutionary Television
Beoplay h9i rimowa
RIMOWA and Bang & Olufsen team up for the Limited Edition Beoplay H9i Headphones
Bang Olufsen SS19 1
The New Spring Summer Collection From Bang & Olufsen is Here
Beoplay E8 2.0 1
You Will Love Bang & Olufsen’s New Beoplay E8 2.0 Wireless Earphones

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

luxatic banner

Next Up

Aaron Spelling’s Former Beverly Hills Mega-Mansion Is On Sale for $160 Million

Widely regarded as one of the world's most influential luxury blogs, Luxatic.com engages the finest connoisseurs with the content that speaks to their passions.


From the newest supercars, amazing yachts, luxury homes and exquisite watches, to high-end hotels and resorts from all over the world and the latest trends in technology and fashion.

Get to Know Us...

Contact

Do you want to be featured on Luxatic.com? For partnerships, advertising or media inquiries, don’t hesitate to contact us.

contact[@]luxatic[.]com

© 2019 Luxatic - Luxury Lifestyle at its Finest. All rights reserved.